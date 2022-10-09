Avalanche Price Tops $16.94 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $16.94 or 0.00087156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.02 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00067488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007907 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008794 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,138,149 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Avalanche has a current supply of 404,229,626.49901325 with 296,133,766.82093596 in circulation. The last known price of Avalanche is 16.76741778 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $87,949,693.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avax.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.