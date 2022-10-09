AVATA Network (AVAT) Trading 5% Lower This Week

AVATA Network (AVAT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, AVATA Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. AVATA Network has a total market cap of $49,487.67 and $60,517.00 worth of AVATA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVATA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AVATA Network Token Profile

AVATA Network was first traded on March 20th, 2022. AVATA Network’s total supply is 7,092,547 tokens. AVATA Network’s official message board is medium.com/@avatanetwork. AVATA Network’s official Twitter account is @avatanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVATA Network is www.avata.network.

AVATA Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVATA Network (AVAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. AVATA Network has a current supply of 7,092,547 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AVATA Network is 0.00686123 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,426.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avata.network.”

