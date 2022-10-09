AvaXlauncher One Day Trading Volume Hits $57,618.00 (AVXL)

AvaXlauncher (AVXL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, AvaXlauncher has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AvaXlauncher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AvaXlauncher has a total market capitalization of $38,736.08 and approximately $57,618.00 worth of AvaXlauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AvaXlauncher

AvaXlauncher’s launch date was September 10th, 2021. AvaXlauncher’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,490,909 tokens. The official website for AvaXlauncher is avaxlauncher.com. AvaXlauncher’s official Twitter account is @avaxlauncher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AvaXlauncher

According to CryptoCompare, “AvaXlauncher (AVXL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AvaXlauncher has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AvaXlauncher is 0.00010987 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $49,227.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avaxlauncher.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvaXlauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvaXlauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvaXlauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

