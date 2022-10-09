Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $165.53 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.55. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

