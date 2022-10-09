Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $12.48 or 0.00064081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.36665666 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $25,747,693.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

