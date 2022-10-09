AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at BWS Financial

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BWS Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXTI. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Trading Down 3.6 %

AXTI stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.10. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.