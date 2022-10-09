BaaSid 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $156,983.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $156,983.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid’s genesis date was June 12th, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,800,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (BAAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BaaSid has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BaaSid is 0.00081703 USD and is up 12.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $175,370.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.baasid.com/#token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

