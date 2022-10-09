Baby Doug (BABYDOUG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Doug (BABYDOUG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Baby Doug has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One Baby Doug token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doug has a market capitalization of $90,012.53 and approximately $8,883.00 worth of Baby Doug was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Baby Doug Token Profile

Baby Doug was first traded on July 29th, 2021. Baby Doug’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Baby Doug is babydougtoken.com. The Reddit community for Baby Doug is https://reddit.com/r/babydougtoken. Baby Doug’s official Twitter account is @babydougtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doug Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doug (BABYDOUG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Baby Doug has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doug is 0.00000009 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://babydougtoken.com/.”

