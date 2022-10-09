Baby Panda (BPANDA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6,677.92

Baby Panda (BPANDA) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Baby Panda token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Baby Panda has a total market capitalization of $6,677.92 and approximately $112,624.00 worth of Baby Panda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Baby Panda has traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Baby Panda launched on January 8th, 2022. Baby Panda’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Baby Panda’s official Twitter account is @babypandanature and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Panda’s official website is babypanda.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Panda (BPANDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Panda has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Panda is 0 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://babypanda.community/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Panda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Panda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Panda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

