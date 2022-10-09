BabyApe Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BABYAPE)

BabyApe (BABYAPE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. BabyApe has a market capitalization of $107,653.86 and approximately $21,201.00 worth of BabyApe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabyApe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BabyApe has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BabyApe

BabyApe’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2022. BabyApe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BabyApe’s official Twitter account is @babyapeoff. The official website for BabyApe is www.babyapecoinofficial.net.

Buying and Selling BabyApe

According to CryptoCompare, “BabyApe (BABYAPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BabyApe has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BabyApe is 0.00003558 USD and is down -13.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,809.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babyapecoinofficial.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BabyApe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BabyApe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BabyApe using one of the exchanges listed above.

