BabyDoge ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,276.00 (BABYDOGE)

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One BabyDoge ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BabyDoge ETH has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $10,276.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001859 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BabyDoge ETH Profile

BabyDoge ETH (CRYPTO:BABYDOGE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2021. BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @babydogeeth and its Facebook page is accessible here. BabyDoge ETH’s official website is babydogecoin.gg. BabyDoge ETH’s official message board is medium.com/@babydogecoin.

Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BabyDoge ETH has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BabyDoge ETH is 0.00000001 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3,908.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://babydogecoin.gg.”

