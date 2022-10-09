Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $45.32 million and $6.06 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00018614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO (BADGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Badger DAO has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 12,539,395.85995935 in circulation. The last known price of Badger DAO is 3.56362245 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $2,470,241.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.badger.finance/.”

