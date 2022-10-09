BAE (BAE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,102.00

BAE (BAE) traded down 74.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BAE has a market cap of $8,401.32 and $42,102.00 worth of BAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BAE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BAE has traded 82.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BAE

BAE was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. BAE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for BAE is baelive.net. The Reddit community for BAE is https://reddit.com/r/baelive and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BAE’s official Twitter account is @baeliveofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BAE

According to CryptoCompare, “BAE (BAE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. BAE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BAE is 0.000014 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://baelive.net/.”

