BAHA Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BA)

BAHA (BA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, BAHA has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. BAHA has a market cap of $4,270.14 and approximately $195,356.00 worth of BAHA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BAHA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BAHA Token Profile

BAHA was first traded on January 7th, 2022. BAHA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BAHA’s official Twitter account is @bahatoken. The official website for BAHA is bahatoken.site.

Buying and Selling BAHA

According to CryptoCompare, “BAHA (BA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BAHA has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BAHA is 0.00000422 USD and is up 18.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bahatoken.site.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BAHA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BAHA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BAHA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

