Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $36.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.