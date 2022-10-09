Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,268.00

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004062 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004764 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,217 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,430,058 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @bananocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Banano has a current supply of 1,918,872,218 with 1,386,430,059 in circulation. The last known price of Banano is 0.00568771 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $106,850.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://banano.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

