Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.95 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 21.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

