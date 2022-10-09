Bank of America Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $100.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Melius assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.60.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $198.29.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

