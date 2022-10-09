Bank of America Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $100.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Melius assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.60.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
ALGT opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $198.29.
Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.