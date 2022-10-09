Bankless DAO (BANK) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Bankless DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Bankless DAO has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.28 or 1.00069672 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00043159 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022395 BTC.

Bankless DAO Token Profile

Bankless DAO (BANK) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2021. Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 tokens. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankless DAO’s official message board is banklessdao.substack.com. Bankless DAO’s official website is bankless.community.

Bankless DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bankless DAO (BANK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bankless DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bankless DAO is 0.00881602 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $731.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bankless.community/.”

