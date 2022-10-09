BAPE Social Club Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $454.61 (BAPE)

BAPE Social Club (BAPE) traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BAPE Social Club has a total market cap of $454.61 and approximately $32,838.00 worth of BAPE Social Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BAPE Social Club token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BAPE Social Club has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BAPE Social Club Token Profile

BAPE Social Club was first traded on December 18th, 2021. BAPE Social Club’s total supply is 31,210,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,591 tokens. BAPE Social Club’s official website is boredapesocial.club. BAPE Social Club’s official Twitter account is @bapesocialclub.

BAPE Social Club Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BAPE Social Club (BAPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. BAPE Social Club has a current supply of 31,210,553 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BAPE Social Club is 0.00641606 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boredapesocial.club.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BAPE Social Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BAPE Social Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BAPE Social Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

