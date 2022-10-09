Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €57.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

ETR NEM opened at €49.24 ($50.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €46.85 ($47.81) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($118.52). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.