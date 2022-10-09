Barclays Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Avantor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.93.

AVTR stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 102,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 596,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 113,803 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 163,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Avantor by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,515,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,124,000 after buying an additional 1,815,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

