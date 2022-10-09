Barclays Lowers Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accor from €28.10 ($28.67) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.98.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.88.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

