Barclays Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $39.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.52.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,843 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.