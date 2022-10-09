Barclays Lowers Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target to $8.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE:SHC opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,068,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 784,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 387,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 3,917.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 383,598 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

