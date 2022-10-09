Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading Down 5.3%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.40 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 51,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 36,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

Barkby Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.54.

Barkby Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barkby Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barkby Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.