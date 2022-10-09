Based Finance (BASED) Price Tops $0.0091

Based Finance (BASED) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Based Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Based Finance has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Based Finance has a total market capitalization of $300.63 and $12,412.00 worth of Based Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,478.96 or 0.99995183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Based Finance Token Profile

BASED is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2022. Based Finance’s total supply is 33,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,182 tokens. The official message board for Based Finance is medium.com/@basedfinance. Based Finance’s official Twitter account is @basedfinance_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Based Finance’s official website is basedfinance.io.

Buying and Selling Based Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Based Finance (BASED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Based Finance has a current supply of 33,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Based Finance is 0.00870052 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $368.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://BasedFinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Based Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Based Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Based Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

