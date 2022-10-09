Based Token (BDC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9,931.52

Based Token (BDC) traded down 49.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Based Token has traded down 56% against the dollar. One Based Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Based Token has a total market capitalization of $9,931.52 and $34,811.00 worth of Based Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Based Token Token Profile

Based Token launched on January 23rd, 2022. Based Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Based Token’s official Twitter account is @basedtoken1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Based Token is based-finance.io. Based Token’s official message board is medium.com/@basedtoken.

Buying and Selling Based Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based Token (BDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Based Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Based Token is 0.00000982 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://based-finance.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Based Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Based Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Based Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

