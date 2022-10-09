BASIC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $82,772.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $82,772.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC was first traded on March 1st, 2019. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 tokens. The Reddit community for BASIC is https://reddit.com/r/thebasicfinance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC (BASIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. BASIC has a current supply of 8,326,258,166.69 with 7,449,287,996.990613 in circulation. The last known price of BASIC is 0.00159372 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $391,260.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://basic.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

