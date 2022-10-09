Basket Legends (BBL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43,407.00

Basket Legends (BBL) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Basket Legends token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basket Legends has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Basket Legends has a total market cap of $18,308.36 and $43,407.00 worth of Basket Legends was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Basket Legends Profile

Basket Legends’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2021. Basket Legends’ total supply is 48,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,208,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Basket Legends is https://reddit.com/r/basketball_legends. The official website for Basket Legends is www.playbasketballlegends.com. Basket Legends’ official Twitter account is @basketballleg1.

Buying and Selling Basket Legends

According to CryptoCompare, “Basket Legends (BBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Basket Legends has a current supply of 48,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Basket Legends is 0.00069858 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playbasketballlegends.com.”

