Battle Pets (PET) Trading 11% Higher This Week

Battle Pets (PET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Battle Pets has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $142,693.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Battle Pets token can now be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Battle Pets has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Battle Pets alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Battle Pets Token Profile

PET is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 tokens. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Battle Pets’ official website is www.battlepets.finance. The official message board for Battle Pets is medium.com/@battlepets.

Battle Pets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Battle Pets (PET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Battle Pets has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Battle Pets is 0.0521627 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $83,637.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.battlepets.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Pets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Battle Pets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Battle Pets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Battle Pets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Battle Pets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.