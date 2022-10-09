Battle Saga (BTL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12,676.68

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Battle Saga token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Battle Saga has a total market cap of $12,676.68 and $10,345.00 worth of Battle Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Battle Saga has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Battle Saga Profile

Battle Saga (BTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2021. Battle Saga’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,236,674 tokens. Battle Saga’s official website is battlesaga.io. The Reddit community for Battle Saga is https://reddit.com/r/battlesagaofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Battle Saga’s official message board is medium.com/@battlesagaofficial. Battle Saga’s official Twitter account is @battlesagaio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Battle Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Battle Saga (BTL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Battle Saga has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Battle Saga is 0.0011578 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,310.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://battlesaga.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Battle Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Battle Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

