Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

BMW stock opened at €71.70 ($73.16) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.