Beast NFT Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28,460.65 (BNFT)

Beast NFT Token (BNFT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Beast NFT Token has traded 88% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beast NFT Token has a market cap of $28,460.65 and $17,119.00 worth of Beast NFT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beast NFT Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Beast NFT Token Profile

Beast NFT Token launched on January 26th, 2022. Beast NFT Token’s total supply is 999,289,789 tokens. Beast NFT Token’s official Twitter account is @beastnftio. Beast NFT Token’s official website is beastnft.io.

Buying and Selling Beast NFT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Beast NFT Token (BNFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Beast NFT Token has a current supply of 999,289,789 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beast NFT Token is 0.00002822 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beastnft.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beast NFT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beast NFT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beast NFT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

