BeatBind Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $81,956.44 (BBND)

BeatBind (BBND) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, BeatBind has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatBind token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatBind has a market capitalization of $81,956.44 and approximately $10,315.00 worth of BeatBind was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatBind alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BeatBind Profile

BeatBind’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. BeatBind’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for BeatBind is www.beatbind.io. BeatBind’s official Twitter account is @beat_bind and its Facebook page is accessible here. BeatBind’s official message board is beatbind.medium.com. The Reddit community for BeatBind is https://reddit.com/r/BeatBind_Master.

Buying and Selling BeatBind

According to CryptoCompare, “BeatBind (BBND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BeatBind has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BeatBind is 0.00163913 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beatbind.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatBind directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatBind should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatBind using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatBind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatBind and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.