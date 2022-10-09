Bee Financial (BEE) 1-Day Volume Hits $17,832.00

Bee Financial (BEE) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bee Financial has a market capitalization of $61.45 and approximately $17,832.00 worth of Bee Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bee Financial token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bee Financial has traded 99.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,502.94 or 0.99957764 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001538 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Bee Financial Token Profile

Bee Financial (BEE) is a token. It launched on February 20th, 2022. Bee Financial’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Bee Financial’s official Twitter account is @bee_financial_. The official message board for Bee Financial is medium.com/@beefinancial. The official website for Bee Financial is beefinancial.io.

Buying and Selling Bee Financial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bee Financial (BEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bee Financial has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bee Financial is 0.00000162 USD and is down -12.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beefinancial.io/.”

