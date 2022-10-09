Beetlecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15,381.68 (BEET)

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Beetlecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetlecoin has a market capitalization of $15,381.68 and $1,491.00 worth of Beetlecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetlecoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitSend (BSD) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005261 BTC.

ElliotCoin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetlecoin Profile

Beetlecoin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Beetlecoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,081,957 coins. Beetlecoin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetlecoin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beetlecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Beetlecoin (BEET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate BEET through the process of mining. Beetlecoin has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 289,976,275.73250246 in circulation. The last known price of Beetlecoin is 0.00005252 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,366.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beetlecoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetlecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetlecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetlecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

