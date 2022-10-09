BeforeCoinMarketCap Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,938.00 (BCMC1)

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BeforeCoinMarketCap token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BeforeCoinMarketCap has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. BeforeCoinMarketCap has a total market capitalization of $39.63 million and $10,938.00 worth of BeforeCoinMarketCap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeforeCoinMarketCap alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.25 or 0.06806563 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00091879 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap Token Profile

BCMC1 is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 7th, 2019. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s total supply is 8,553,027,612 tokens. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s official message board is bcmcinfo.medium.com. The official website for BeforeCoinMarketCap is beta.beforecoinmarketcap.com. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s official Twitter account is @beforecmc.

BeforeCoinMarketCap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. BeforeCoinMarketCap has a current supply of 8,553,027,612 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BeforeCoinMarketCap is 0.00050022 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $262.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beta.beforecoinmarketcap.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeforeCoinMarketCap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeforeCoinMarketCap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeforeCoinMarketCap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeforeCoinMarketCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeforeCoinMarketCap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.