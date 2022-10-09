BeglobalDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $72,563.00 (GLBD)

BeglobalDAO (GLBD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One BeglobalDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00004731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeglobalDAO has a market cap of $197,876.65 and $72,563.00 worth of BeglobalDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeglobalDAO has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BeglobalDAO Token Profile

BeglobalDAO’s launch date was January 7th, 2022. BeglobalDAO’s official Twitter account is @beglobaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. BeglobalDAO’s official website is beglobaldao.finance.

BeglobalDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BeglobalDAO (GLBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BeglobalDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BeglobalDAO is 0.92342188 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beglobaldao.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeglobalDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeglobalDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeglobalDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

