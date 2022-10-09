Belka Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,813.00 (BELKA)

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Belka has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. One Belka token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Belka has a market capitalization of $45,755.65 and $34,813.00 worth of Belka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belka Token Profile

Belka is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2022. Belka’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Belka’s official message board is medium.com/@belkacoinbsc. The official website for Belka is belkaproject.io. The Reddit community for Belka is https://reddit.com/r/belkacoinbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Belka’s official Twitter account is @belka_project?t=oxn7xynwyxtmbyl5xztbgw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belka (BELKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Belka has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Belka is 0.00002315 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://belkaproject.io/.”

