Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,252.71 ($39.30).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Bellway to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 2,640 ($31.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 1,713.50 ($20.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 514.56. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,513 ($42.45). The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,054.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,247.30.

Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

