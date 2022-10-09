Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $240.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $3.18 million and $240.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Belt Finance Token Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 tokens. The official website for Belt Finance is beta.belt.fi. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @belt_finance.

Belt Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt Finance (BELT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Belt Finance has a current supply of 9,550,122.13625528. The last known price of Belt Finance is 0.3220985 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $124.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beta.belt.fi/.”

