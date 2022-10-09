Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

BHIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 560,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $586.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

