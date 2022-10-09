Berenberg Bank Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Investec lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,661.11.

Anglo American Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 7.86%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The Fly logo

