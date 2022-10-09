Berenberg Bank Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Investec lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,661.11.
Anglo American Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.
Anglo American Increases Dividend
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American (NGLOY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.