Berenberg Bank Trims Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Target Price to GBX 123

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 123 ($1.49) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.02. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £805.15 million and a P/E ratio of 575.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($60,717.74). In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($60,717.74). Also, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 17,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,022.48 ($18,151.86). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 129,093 shares of company stock worth $9,329,498.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

