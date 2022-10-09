Berry Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Berry has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Berry has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry’s genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is rentberry.com. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry is a decentralized platform where users can meet their favourite celebrities with a new concept.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

