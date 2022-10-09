Beskar Price Tops $0.0000 (BSK-BAA025)

Beskar (BSK-BAA025) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Beskar has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Beskar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Beskar has a market cap of $53,929.84 and $318,942.00 worth of Beskar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beskar

Beskar’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. Beskar’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,756,667,663 tokens. Beskar’s official Twitter account is @beskardao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beskar is beskardao.org.

Beskar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beskar (BSK-BAA025) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Beskar has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beskar is 0.00000685 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beskardao.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beskar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beskar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beskar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

