Beyondfi (BYN) Price Tops $0.0136

Beyondfi (BYN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Beyondfi has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Beyondfi token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyondfi has a total market cap of $120,198.94 and $295,607.00 worth of Beyondfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,533.51 or 1.00009476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022250 BTC.

About Beyondfi

BYN is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Beyondfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 tokens. The official message board for Beyondfi is medium.com/@bfinance. The Reddit community for Beyondfi is https://reddit.com/r/beyondfinance_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beyondfi is beyondfi.io. Beyondfi’s official Twitter account is @bey0nd_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beyondfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beyondfi (BYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beyondfi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,863,174.571 in circulation. The last known price of Beyondfi is 0.01505357 USD and is up 12.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $312,964.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beyondfi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyondfi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyondfi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyondfi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

