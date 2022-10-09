Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $334,512.00

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bezoge Earth has a market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $334,512.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Bezoge Earth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bezoge Earth

Bezoge Earth’s launch date was May 13th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s total supply is 43,474,083,708,386,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,469,493,981,876,376 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezoge Earth is https://reddit.com/r/bezoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezoge Earth is www.bezoge.com.

Bezoge Earth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bezoge Earth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bezoge Earth is 0 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $75,888.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bezoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezoge Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

