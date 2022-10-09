BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 189,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,925.02.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.